Panama v Northern Ireland

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard keeps his eyes on the ball during training in Panama City

BBC coverage

How to follow: Preview, updates and match reports on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill could hand out five debuts against Panama as he seeks to boost options for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Irish League striker Gavin Whyte is in line for a first senior game along with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Thompson and Conor Hazard.

"We want to get as much international football into these players as possible," said O'Neill.

"When the qualifiers come around, they're going to be important for us."

Celtic's Hazard has recently been on loan at Falkirk, while fellow goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell plays for Leeds United, and forward Whyte for Crusaders.

Everton striker Lavery, 19, was included in the senior squad for the friendly against South Korea in March but was an unused substitute.

Midfielder Thompson, 21, has been released by Rangers after spending the second half of the season on loan at Livingston, helping them win promotion to the Scottish Premier League.

The game in Panama City (Wednesday, 02:00 BST) will be the first meeting between the teams and for the hosts it will be a warm-up for the World Cup finals.

Northern Ireland's tour of Central America concludes with Sunday's friendly against Costa Rica, another team bound for Russia.

'These matches are a good challenge for us - these are two sides who are going to the World Cup," added O'Neill.

Michael O'Neill is set to try out new faces in the Panama City friendly

"You always want to win games. This tour may be more about development, but on the flip side, in the past four years we have got into a habit of winning games and we want to maintain that.

"Most of the Panama players play in MLS or South American countries and for that reason they are a bit of an unknown quantity."

World Cup yardstick

England are among Panama's opponents in Group G and the Northern Ireland game will be used as preparation for the 24 June meeting with Gareth Southgate's team in Nizhny Novgorod.

"They are a complicated rival, a typical European team, English bred," said Panama striker Gabriel Torres.

"It's going to be a team we are going to use to measure ourselves to know how we can better apply the work we've been doing.

"We've worked a lot on the physical part. We are going to be working more on tactics once we get to Europe.

"We're going to face this game very seriously, it will be in front of our people. People want to see a show and hopefully we can deliver that."