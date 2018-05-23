Scottish Gossip: Gerrard targets Woodburn, Celtic eye Edouard, Hibs, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants to sign Liverpool's 18-year-old striker Ben Woodburn on loan for the new season. Woodburn is Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer, and has also found the net once in seven caps for Wales. Fellow Welsh international Harry Wilson and winger Ryan Kent are also potential Gers loan targets from Anfield. (Daily Express)

Ben Woodburn has broken through at Liverpool

Gerrard is not pursuing a move for former Liverpool team-mate Martin Skrtel. The defender is not on the list of potential recruits being considered by Rangers. (Herald)

The new Ibrox manager must be given the financial backing to go toe-to-toe with Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, insists former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher. (Scottish Daily Mail, Daily Record)

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon says England's Premier League club should hang their heads in shame for failing to appreciate the vast potential of Virgil van Dijk when he was in Scotland. Lennon signed the £75m Liverpool defender for a reported £2.6m in 2013. (Various)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig is unfazed by renewed Rangers optimism - because the same positivity was evident last year upon Pedro Caixinha's appointment. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic will not be panicked into rushing through a potentially record-breaking bid for Odsonne Edouard. The Scottish champions have been given until 16 June to agree a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to bring the French striker, 20, back to Glasgow, where he spent last year on loan. (Daily Record)

Nicholson and Wilson played together at Hearts

Scotland are on a collision course with Colorado Rapids over planned call-ups for Danny Wilson and Sam Nicholson. National manager Alex McLeish hoped to add the Rapids duo to his squad for the friendly fixtures against Peru and Mexico, but the MLS side have two league matches to play and may not release the players. (Scottish Sun)

Sheffield United are considering a move for Florian Kamberi, which could scupper Hibernian's hopes of bringing the striker back to Easter Road on a permanent basis. Kamberi, 23, scored nine goals in 14 appearances on loan from Grasshoppers last term, and although the Easter Road club have all but agreed a deal of around £100,000 to secure his services, the Swiss's preference is to move to England. (Daily Express, print edition)

David Hopkin has turned down the chance to manager Carlisle United. The Livingston boss, who guided the Lions to successive promotions, was wanted by the English League Two side, but rejected their offer. (Daily Express, print edition)

Robert Snodgrass is hoping to take Aston Villa to the Premier League

Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass admits feat of failure will drive Aston Villa on in their English Championship play-off final against Fulham. (Various)