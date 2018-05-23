Women's 2019 World Cup qualifiers: Wales dealt Estcourt blow

Charlie Estcourt (R) helped Jayne Ludlow's Wales draw 0-0 against England in their last qualifier

Women's 2019 World Cup qualifying Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Wales v Russia Venue: Newport Stadium, Newport Date: Tuesday, 12 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales will be without injured striker Charlie Estcourt for their 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Russia in June.

Estcourt misses out because a knee injury while manager Jayne Ludlow has added four players to the squad.

Ffion Morgan, Tamsyn Sibanda, Olivia Clarke and forward Grace Horrell come in.

Wales host Bosnia in Swansea on 7 June and Russia in Newport five days later.

Ludlow's side are second in European Group A with three wins and two draws, two points behind leaders England.

The seven group winners and four best-placed runners up will go to the tournament in France.

Wales drew 0-0 against England in their last pool game, in April 2018 and are hoping for wins in their forthcoming games to boost their chances.

Ludlow's side will go on to host England in their final group game on Friday, 31 August.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Olivia Clarke (Boston United), Laura O'Sullivan (Cyncoed Ladies); Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Alice Griffiths (Wales Performance Squad), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Rachel Rowe (Reading Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies); Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Nadia Lawrence (Reading Women), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Ffion Morgan (Wales Performance Squad), Tamsyn Sibanda (Arsenal); Helen Ward (Watford Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Wales Performance Squad), Melissa Fletcher (Reading Women), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies), Grace Horrell (Cyncoed Ladies)