Irish Premiership: Striker McAllister returns to Dungannon

McAllister has signed a two-year contract with his former club Dungannon Swifts

Striker Mark McAllister has rejoined Dungannon Swifts - 10 years after leaving them to play for Linfield.

The 30-year-old won three Premiership and three Irish Cup medals with the Windsor Park club before having spells with Portadown and Crusaders.

McAllister was most recently playing for Intermediate side Annagh United.

"I had success after leaving Dungannon, but have always had a special feeling towards the Swifts and am delighted to be back," said McAllister.

The returning forward will face tough competition for a place in manager Rodney McAree's team for 2018/19.

Former Warrenpoint striker Daniel Hughes has made an impressive impact at Stangmore Park since joining in January after a two-year stint with Cliftonville.

Boss McAree said: "I have known Mark for a long time and know his strengths and what he is capable of.

"We will be working hard to reach the levels we all know he can."