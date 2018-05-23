Champions League: Horoya hold Mamelodi Sundowns

Zimbabwe's Khama Billiat was on target in his last game for Mamelodi Sundowns against Horoya

Horoya of Guinea scored late to earn a 2-2 draw with visiting Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Group C of the African Champions League.

Tuesday's match was postponed to allow Sundowns to play a friendly against Spain's Barcelona last week.

The result means Horoya are joint top of the group with reigning champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco on four points each after two rounds.

Sundowns now have two points with pointless Port of Togo bottom.

The Guineans, competing in the group phase for the first time, had to rely on a goal by captain Aboubacar Camara on 83 minutes to salvage a draw.

They were the better team in the first half of a match and should have been ahead by the end of a goalless opening half.

South African champions Sundowns fell behind on 51 minutes when Ghana-born Ocansey Mandela converted a low cross.

After Horoya came close to increasing their lead, the South Africans scored twice within 10 minutes to grab the lead.

Zimbabwean Khama Billiat levelled with a close-range shot on 69 minutes after being set up by Percy Tau.

Billiat was playing his last match for Sundowns before joining a new club, possibly in Azerbaijan, after six years with the Pretoria outfit.

Uruguayan Gaston Sirino put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot with 11 minutes remaining after Horoya goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye smashed into Billiat.

But just as Sundowns looked like achieving an unlikely victory, Camara nodded a corner past Ghana goalkeeper Brimah Razak to equalise.

The Champions League now resumes after the World Cup in July when Horoya and Wydad meet twice while 2016 champions Sundowns will be looking for six points when they play Port home and away.