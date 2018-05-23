Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to face investigation

Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi faces a presidential investigation

The head of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi arrives back in the country on Wednesday to face an investigation ordered by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Nyantakyi, who is also the first vice-president at the Confederation of African Football, is accused of fraudulently using the president's name.

The GFA boss has been caught on video using the name of the president and other senior government officials to induce "potential investors" to part with money.

The association and Nyantakyi had not responded to the allegations by Wednesday morning.

The video was recorded by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and is due to be broadcast on June 6.

"The president after consultations is fully satisfied that a prima facie basis has been established for criminal investigations to be launched into the conduct of the president of the football association," Akufo-Addo's deputy chief of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor said.

Anas reported on alleged corrupt practices among the Ghanaian judiciary in 2015 that led to the suspension and in some cases dismissal of some judges.