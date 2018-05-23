Newcastle United's accounts reveal spending at Sports Direct
-
- From the section Newcastle
Two lorry loads of oversized mugs? Four crates of tracksuit bottoms? Or an entire store?
A closer inspection of Newcastle United's 2016-17 financial accounts has revealed the club spent nearly £1.3m at sportswear and equipment store Sports Direct, and at owner Mike Ashley's other companies.
The retail store is already a heavy presence at St James' Park - the stadium is emblazoned with its name and was even rebranded, albeit for a brief period, the Sports Direct Arena.
So, perhaps it comes as no surprise that Ashley continues to strengthen the bond between his club and his retail empire.
But what could £1.3m buy you at Sports Direct?
- 1.3m branded giant mugs, or
- 372,492 Dunlop Union Jack umbrellas, or
- 520,000 Sports Direct plastic water bottles, or
- 866,666 Sports Direct bags for life
Ashley also kept it in the family when it came to matchday hospitality with £77,951 spent on his nearest and dearest. The latest figures also show that the club owner injected a further £15m into the club - which means he has now provided £144m in interest-free loans to the club.
Last week, Newcastle revealed they had taken a "financial gamble" in trying to return to the Premier League. The 2016-17 accounts - which covers the period the club were in the Championship - state they paid wages of £112.2m, almost double the Championship's other promoted clubs, Brighton and Huddersfield, combined.
The club made a £90.9m operating loss that year.