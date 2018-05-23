Louis Dennis: Portsmouth sign forward from Bromley
-
- From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed Louis Dennis on a free transfer after the forward left National League side Bromley.
The 25-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 42 league outings for the Ravens in 2017-18, has agreed a two-year deal with the League One club.
"He's an exciting player with a lot of talent," Pompey boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.
"It's a big opportunity but he has the ability to create and score goals, which is what we're looking for."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.