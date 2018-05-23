Louis Dennis: Portsmouth sign forward from Bromley

Louis Dennis in action for Bromley
Louis Dennis' final appearance for Bromley was the FA Trophy defeat by Brackley Town on penalties

Portsmouth have signed Louis Dennis on a free transfer after the forward left National League side Bromley.

The 25-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 42 league outings for the Ravens in 2017-18, has agreed a two-year deal with the League One club.

"He's an exciting player with a lot of talent," Pompey boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

"It's a big opportunity but he has the ability to create and score goals, which is what we're looking for."

