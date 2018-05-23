Bangor City: Club appoint Craig Harrison as new manager

From the section

Bangor have announced former New Saints and Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison as their new manager.

Harrison led the New Saints to a title in 2017 where they broke Ajax's 44-year-old world record for the longest winning streak in top-flight football.

Harrison succeeds Kevin Nicholson and Gary Taylor-Fletcher who left the club following their demotion from the Welsh Premier League over a licence issue.

Bangor were refused a WPL licence despite finishing as runners-up.

Bangor will be in the second tier Cymru Alliance League in 2018-19.