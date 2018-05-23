Sunderland: Jack Ross expected to be named manager on Wednesday

Jack Ross guided St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title in 2017-18

Sunderland expect to be in a position to confirm St Mirren boss Jack Ross as their new manager on Wednesday.

New owner Stewart Donald says the relegated Championship side are close to an appointment, but refused to identify the club's chosen candidate.

Ross, 41, led St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title in 2017-18.

But Donald, who completed his takeover on Monday, ruled out Chris Coleman returning after he left the Stadium of Light at the end of April.

Discussing the managerial vacancy, former Eastleigh owner Donald told Talksport: "We've agreed terms and literally the contracts are with the lawyers.

"The man in question is absolutely thrilled, which is what we want, and I'm absolutely delighted that he's coming, so that's exciting for us."

On Monday BBC Scotland reported Ross had been offered an improved deal to stay with St Mirren after he had met with Ipswich for talks over their managerial vacancy last week.

Donald, who has bought Sunderland from Ellis Short, has also confirmed former Black Cats boss Mick McCarthy will not be returning to the Stadium of Light.

"I am expecting there to be news on that very soon. I'm hoping that by the end of the day (Wednesday), we can reveal that," he added.