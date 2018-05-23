Dylan McGeouch: Out-of-contract midfielder could return to Hibernian, says Neil Lennon

Dylan McGeouch has been with Hibernian permanently since 2015

Out-of-contract midfielder Dylan McGeouch could reverse his decision to leave Hibernian, according to head coach Neil Lennon.

The Easter Road boss admitted this month that McGeouch, 25, had chosen to move on this summer, ending his four-year stint at the club.

But Lennon now believes a deal to keep one of Hibs' stand-out performers of last season in Leith could be struck.

"We are still in there fighting for that," Lennon said.

"We've a small chink of light. The way he was after his last game we felt that may be it but there's still some movement there.

"The club have made him what we feel is a very good offer."

McGeouch featured on 35 occasions as Hibs earned a fourth-place Scottish Premiership finish and their highest-ever top-flight points tally of 67.

He joined the club on loan from Celtic in 2014 following their relegation to the Championship, making the move permanent the following summer.

The midfielder was a member of the squad that ended Hibs' 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016, before helping them seal promotion a year later.

And McGeouch could make his Scotland debut in the friendlies against Peru, on 29 May, or Mexico on 2 June.

John McGinn, another Hibs midfielder in the Scotland squad, has a year left on his Easter Road deal, but remains the subject of transfer speculation.

Florian Kamberi, a January loan signing from Grasshoppers, scored nine goals in 14 matches for Hibs

Loanees Florian Kamberi, Jamie Maclaren, Scott Allan and Brandon Barker are due to return to their parent clubs, but Lennon is confident he can retain the bulk of his squad.

"We're in negotiations with a number of the players on loan," said the Northern Irishman, who shrugged off reports that he was set to bid for Rangers' Andy Halliday.

"They're ongoing and we're hoping to get a positive outcome from one or two of those.

"I've met the board and it was all positive. I had a four-hour meeting with my scouting staff which was very positive too, so there is a lot of work being done in the background at the minute.

"Talks are ongoing, we've made a pitch certainly for Kamberi, I can't tell you too much about the Maclaren situation, but in terms of Flo we're in active talks on a daily basis with his representatives.

"Most teams would like to have Scott Allan in their side but again that is for further on down the line."