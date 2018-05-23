Jersey FA appoint Jean-Luc Desbois as new chief executive

Jean-Luc Desbois will take over as CEO from 4 June

The Jersey FA has appointed Jean-Luc Desbois as their new chief executive.

Desbois, born in Jersey, worked in banking in the island for 20 years and returned in June 2017.

He played for club sides First Tower, Rozel Rovers and St Paul's and takes on the role from Neville Davidson, who is retiring after five years in the job.

"I am looking forward to working with the football community at all levels and contributing towards the development of the game," he said.

Jersey FA president Phil Austin added: "Jean-Luc's passion for local football came through very clearly in the interview process and, allied to his strong business skills, we believe he is ideally suited to take on this challenging role."

Jersey's bid to become an international football nation was rejected by Uefa's annual congress in February, while they beat island rivals Guernsey in this year's Muratti final.