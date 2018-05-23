Lincoln City: Long, Walton & Whitehouse offered new contracts

Elliott Whitehouse scored the only goal in April's Checkatrade Trophy final against Shrewsbury at Wembley

League Two side Lincoln City have offered new deals to Sean Long, Richard Walton and Elliott Whitehouse.

Whitehouse, 24, scored four goals in 43 outings and netted the winner in the Checkatrade Trophy victory over Shrewsbury at Wembley in April.

Long, 23, played 26 times this season as the Imps reached the play-off semi-finals, where they lost 3-1 to Exeter City on aggregate.

Back-up keeper Walton, 20, did not make a first-team appearance in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, Billy Knott has been released and Cameron Stewart has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Former Sunderland and Bradford midfielder Knott, 25, scored twice in 21 games before having a loan spell at Rochdale, while Stewart, 27, featured eight times in all competitions.