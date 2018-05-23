Dundee United sign Nicky Clark from Dunfermline Athletic

lark is leaving Dunfermline for Dundee United

Dundee United have signed striker Nicky Clark from Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

The 26-year-old will move to Tannadice under freedom of contract and has agreed a two-year contract.

Clark scored 21 goals this season as the Pars finished fourth and lost out to United in the play-off quarter-finals.

"My main intention is to help the team get us up to the Premiership," he told the Dundee United website.

"I am really looking forward to this new challenge in my career."

Clark moved to Dunfermline in the summer of 2016 after a brief spell at Bury.

After a prolific 2012-13 campaign with Queen of the South, he spent three seasons at Rangers, winning the Championship title before his release from Ibrox.

Earlier this week, United announced new deals for goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet and defender Jamie Robson, while it was revealed midfielder Scott Fraser is leaving after turning down an offer to extend his terms.