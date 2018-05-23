Carlo Ancelotti appointed Napoli manager replacing Maurizio Sarri

Ancelotti was sacked from his previous role as Bayern Munich boss last season

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed the new manager of Serie A side Napoli on a three-year deal.

Ancelotti, 58, replaces Maurizio Sarri, who led the Italian club to a second-placed finish behind champions Juventus with 91 points.

"I am really happy and honoured to manage a team with a unique city and incredible fans," said Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Sarri, 59, has been linked with a move to replace Antonio Conte at Premier League club Chelsea.

Earlier on Wednesday, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis praised Sarri for his contribution to the club.

De Laurentiis said: "I thank Maurizio Sarri for his dedication to Napoli that has given the city and the fans worldwide prestige and emotions.

"He created a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. Bravo Maurizio."

Ancelotti has had a highly successful management career, claiming four top-tier league titles, three Champions Leagues and three domestic cups across Europe's top five leagues.