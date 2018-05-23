Heather O’Reilly: Arsenal Women midfielder leaves after 18 months

Heather O'Reilly retired from international football before joining Arsenal having scored 47 goals in 231 games for the USA

Former USA midfielder Heather O'Reilly has left Arsenal Ladies after 18 months playing in the Women's Super League.

O'Reilly, 33, scored four goals in 38 games and helped the club win the Continental Cup and reach the FA Cup final, where they lost to Chelsea.

O'Reilly said on Twitter: "What an amazing ride with @ArsenalWFC in London the last 18 months. I will miss my teammates, fans and club very much."

She won 231 senior international caps, scoring 47 goals for the USA.

