World Cup 2018: Injured Neymar doing 'better than expected' say Brazil

Neymar now "trains every day" with the Brazil national team

Injured Brazil forward Neymar "trains every day" and his progress is "better than expected," the national team's physical trainer says.

The Paris St-Germain player, 26, has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot in a league game on 25 February.

But he has been named in Brazil's World Cup squad for next month's tournament.

"His development is better than expected," trainer Fabio Mahseredjian told journalists.

Brazil play their opening World Cup fixture against Switzerland on 17 June.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who led the team that operated on the world's most expensive player in March, said: "He's regaining his usual movements bit by bit.

"The next step is full group training and then play games. Everything is being done for him to feel at ease."