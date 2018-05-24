Scottish Gossip: Brown and Lennon target European success, St Mirren, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Sunderland were last night confident they will unveil St Mirren manager Jack Ross as their new boss in the next 24 hours. (Herald)

And Saints chairman Gordon Scott has accused the English League One club of "major skulduggery", as reports of the move happened before Sunderland had sought permission to speak to the PFA Scotland manager of the year. (Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the Scottish FA and SPFL need to tighten their rules on the use and acceptability of top-flight pitches. He said: "Everyone will try anything (in Scotland to stop us) - they'll grow the grass, they don't water it, but down in England there are rules for these thing." (The Scotsman)

Brown also believes Celtic can use their 'Double-treble' as a springboard to reach the last 16 of next season's Uefa Champions League. (The National)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is also targeting European success, and has set his side the target of reaching the group stage of the Europa League. (The Scotsman)

However, Lennon still has a four-match touchline ban from his first game in charge when he remonstrated with the referee when they faced Brondby two years ago. "I'd forgotten about that", said the Northern Irishman. (The Scotsman)

Lennon has also told new Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell that communication with managers, players and clubs should be a priority for him. (The National)

Former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell has backed calls to keep Hampden as the home of the national team. "Moving elsewhere would only make it more difficult to qualify", he said. (The National)

And Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is also against a possible move to Murrayfield, saying he would prefer Soctland games and cup finals were kept at Hampden. (The Sun)

Dundee managing director John Nelms hopes a proposed 15,000 capacity stadium will be completed by 2020. The new stadium would replace the current ground of Dens Park. (The Sun)

Albion Rovers' appointment of John Brogan as manager has left the club facing sanctions from the Scottish FA because he does not hold the appropriate qualifications. First team managers are required to have a Level 3 (Adult) Uefa B qualification. (The Scotsman)

Peru legend Hector Chumpitaz has revealed they thought Scotland would win the 1978 World Cup. Peru defeated Scotland 3-1 in the opening game. (The Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Judy Murray has called for patience as son Andy Murray attempts to prove his fitness for Wimbledon. (The National)

And Murray, twice winner of the SW19 event and former world number one, was named on the entry list at a rank of 45. (The National)

The ice hockey Elite League will run with 11 teams next season after the departure of Edinburgh Capitals, and the failed bid to revise the Murrayfield Racers franchise. (The Sun)