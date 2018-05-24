Willy Boly: Wolves close to signing Porto defender for £10m

Willy Boly starred as part of a three-man defence at Wolves in 2017-18

Wolves are closing in on the £10m signing of Porto defender Willy Boly.

The Frenchman, 27, spent last season on loan at Molineux and helped Nuno Espirito Santo's side return to the Premier League as Championship winners.

Boly played 36 league games in 2017-18, scoring three goals, and quickly became a crowd favourite.

Wolves are keen to get Boly, who was named in the PFA's Championship team of the season, on a full-time basis but the transfer is still to be completed.