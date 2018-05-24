Livingston: David Hopkin future to be settled 'early next week'

Livingston manager David Hopkin has led the West Lothian club to two promotions

Livingston director John Ward expects manager David Hopkin's future to be known by "early next week".

Hopkin has led Livi to back-to-back promotions and Ward says the club are determined to keep him in charge for their return to the Premiership.

"David has worked his magic, he has been inspirational," Ward told BBC Scotland.

"I'm hopeful he will stay, but we will be competitive next season no matter what happens."

Livi completed a 3-1 aggregate win over Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final to return to the top flight for the first time since 2006.

Hopkin, who took over in 2015 and won last year's League One title, is out of contract this summer.

Reports had linked him to English League Two side Carlisle United, however Ward says he knows nothing about it.

"We've had no formal approach from any other clubs," he said. "I saw some of those reports on Twitter, I've had fans sending me personal messages asking me can we do everything in our power to keep David here and of course we will do that.

"But football is strange, who was expecting this time yesterday that Jack Ross would be going to Sunderland?

"He's built the team. He's got to guys to this stage. But he could get a life-changing offer from a club down south and that may appeal to him. It would surprise me if he left Livingston to stay in Scotland."

Ward added: "We had a brief discussion on Sunday. He has some personal family stuff going on this week. The reality is we had no idea on Sunday night, Monday morning, what the revenues are going to be like next year.

"We have some infrastructure around the club to do in order to get the full capacity available because one of the stands hasn't been opened in four or five years. What I said was I would prepare figures and give David an idea of what the budget is likely to look like next year in terms of playing staff.

"I think we'll be in a position to do that either Monday or Tuesday next week."