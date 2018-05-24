Viktoria Schnaderbeck: Arsenal Women sign Austria captain

From the section

Viktoria Schnaderbeck (right) captained Austria to the Euro 2017 semi-finals where they lost to Denmark on penalties

Arsenal Women have signed Austria captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck just 24 hours after USA midfielder Heather O'Reilly left the club.

Schnaderbeck, 27, has spent 11 seasons with Bayern Munich, helping the German side to two Frauen Bundesliga titles.

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro told the club website the experienced midfielder brings a "wealth of qualities".

"Viki has played in the Champions League and against the leading teams in Europe for many years," he added.