West Ham: James Collins and Patrice Evra to leave this summer

Patrice Evra (right) made five appearances after joining West Ham on a free transfer in February

Defenders James Collins and Patrice Evra will leave West Ham when their contracts expire on 30 June.

Collins, who turns 35 in August, played 214 times in two spells with the club.

Evra, 37, played just five games after being handed a short-term deal by David Moyes, who has now left the Hammers.

A statement on the club website read: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the outstanding service James has given West Ham United down the years."