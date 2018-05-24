Colin Daniel: Peterborough United to sign Blackpool full-back

Colin Daniel scored four goals in 44 games for Blackpool last season

Peterborough United have signed defender Colin Daniel on a two-year deal, to be completed when his current contract with Blackpool expires.

Daniel, 30, will join Posh on 1 July, after failing to agree terms with the Seasiders at the end of the recent League One season.

The Nottingham-born full-back has played 381 senior games in all competitions, including 44 last term.

"Colin has had another outstanding season," boss Steve Evans said.

"We have had to be patient as the kid has taken, quite rightly in my opinion, time to speak to a number of clubs that I would see competing at the top end of League One next season."

