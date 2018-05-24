BBC Sport - Craig Harrison: New manager relishing Bangor City challenge

Harrison relishing Bangor City challenge

  • From the section Welsh

Former Hartlepool United and New Saints manager Craig Harrison is pleased "to be back involved with football" following his appointment as Bangor City boss.

Harrison, who played for Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace, said his job would be to lead the club back into the Welsh Premier League.

Bangor City have been demoted from Welsh football's top-flight after they were refused a domestic licence.

Top videos

Video

Harrison relishing Bangor City challenge

  • From the section Welsh
Video

Forrest Gump, King of the North & our Rolls Royce - Lallana on Reds squad

Video

Inside the Champions League final stadium in Kiev

Video

Emery thanks Wenger for 'his legacy'

Video

Why is De Villiers retiring from internationals?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch Marcelo's header challenge with his son's team

Top Stories