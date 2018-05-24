Champions League: Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium to host 2020 final

From the section

Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium was built for Turkey's failed bid to host the Olympics in 2008

Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the 2020 Champions League final, Uefa has announced.

It will mark 15 years after it provided the stage for Liverpool's memorable comeback against AC Milan to claim the 2005 title.

The 76,000-capacity ground in the Turkish city was chosen ahead of Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

Poland's Arena Gdansk will host the 2020 Europa League final, with the 2020 Super Cup awarded to Estadio da Luz.

The 2020 Women's Champions League final will be played at Vienna's Austria Arena.

Atletico Madrid's new Wanda Metropolitano stadium will host the 2019 Champions League final.

Euro 2020 dates confirmed

Uefa's executive committee, meeting in Kiev ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, also approved the schedule for Euro 2020.

Wembley, Glasgow's Hampden Park and Dublin's Aviva Stadium had already been confirmed as one of the 13 venues that will host matches for the first pan-continental European Championship.

London's Wembley will host group stage games on 14, 19 and 23 June, a last-16 game on 27 June, semi-finals on 7 and 8 July and the final on 12 July.

Hampden Park will host group stage games on 15, 19 and 23 June, with a last-16 match on 30 June.

The Aviva Stadium will host group games on 15, 19 and 24 June and a knockout match on 30 June.

Munich (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), Rome (Italy), St Petersburg (Russia), Copenhagen (Denmark), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary) and Brussels (Belgium) will also host games during the tournament.