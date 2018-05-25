Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts, Hopkin, Kamara, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic spending up to £10m on making striker Odsonne Eduoard's loan signing permanent would not represent a gamble, according to the club's former captain Tom Boyd. Celtic hope to agree a deal with PSG for the French marksman and Boyd said: "Brendan Rodgers won't see it as a gamble, because he knows the player and knows his quality. It's not big money in the realms of world football - in terms of Scottish football it is." (Scottish Sun)

Gary Caldwell is keen to speak to St Mirren about their potential managerial vacancy, should Jack Ross agree to take over at Sunderland. Caldwell has been out of football since being dismissed by Chesterfield last September. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Motherwell still owe former chairmen Les Hutchison and John Boyle £1m - and are paying off the money by giving them part of transfer fees. The new Well Society-led board has already paid off a seven-figure sum to Hutchison and Boyle over the last year from the sales of Ben Heneghan and Louis Moult. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts are weighing up a summer move for Partick Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards. The Australian, who featured in Thistle's Premiership play-off defeat by Livingston, is not keen on playing in the Championship following their relegation. (Scottish Sun)

David Hopkin is St Mirren's preferred candidate to replace Jack Ross after the Livingston boss snubbed a return to Morton. The St Mirren board want the former Scotland midfielder to lead the club in the Premiership next season as they prepare for life without Ross, who is poised to become Sunderland's new manager. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Jack Hendry has credited Miodrag Krivokapic - now a youth coach at the club - for guiding him early in his career. "Miodrag is a bit intimidating but, as a young guy, his presence was a wake-up call as he is so professional in everything he does," says Hendry. (Daily Record, print edition)

Dundee manager Neil McCann has warned admirers of Glen Kamara that they will have to cough up "serious cash" to sign the midfielder. Celtic, Rangers, Swansea and Derby County are all credited with an interest in the former Arsenal trainee. "I'm not in a position to say Glen will not go," says McCann. "I want to be stronger next year but I don't want Glen to go anywhere." (Daily Record, print edition)

Kenny McLean will prove a hit at Norwich City following his move from Aberdeen, according to former team-mate and Dons keeper Joe Lewis. "Norwich are a big club but Kenny is a big player so he'll fit in there no problem," says Lewis. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scotland coach James McFadden has urged the players included in the end-of-season trek to Peru and Mexico to seize their opportunity to shine. "We want guys who are desperate to play for Scotland," he says. "The guys who are in there already are showing that by committing to the trip. And the ones who are coming in, they're going to be buzzing." (Daily Mail, print edition)

Meanwhile, McFadden says the Scotland players shouldn't view the tour "like a prison camp" and should instead accentuate the positive. (The Herald, print edition)

Scot Gemmill has challenged his new generation to hit the heights of last year as Scotland's U21s return to the Toulon Tournament. Gemmill's starlets made waves when they defeated Brazil at last season's youth football showpiece before falling to eventual winners England at the semi-finals stage. (The Herald, print edition)

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Kyle understands why St Mirren boss Jack Ross would be tempted by the move to the Black Cats - as they are a bigger club. "St Mirren have done well to get back to the Premiership," says Kyle. "But the opportunity to go to a club who were in the English top flight two years ago, and have the fanbase Sunderland have, is a different prospect." (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser will hold talks with a host of English clubs this week as he aims to clarify his future. Fraser, who has confirmed he will leave United, will meet Burton Albion, Shrewsbury, Mansfield and Blackpool. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland coach James McFadden concedes that the altitude will be a factor for the players during the friendlies against Peru and Mexico. "The heat, the humidity, the travelling, the altitude, will all be a factor. We understand that," says McFadden. "It will be tough, the altitude for one. We have been advised that it will be impossible to recover from the first game to the second." (The National)