Niall Currie takes over as Carrick Rangers boss

Niall Currie has won four Championship titles and twice took Ards up to the Premiership

Former Ards and Portadown manager Niall Currie has been named as David McAlinden's successor at relegated Carrick Rangers.

McAlinden resigned last week following Carrick's defeat by Newry City in the Premiership play-off.

Currie, 45, guided Ards to two Championship titles but he was sacked as Portadown boss in February after their relegation from the top-flight.

"I'm looking forward to a massive challenge ahead," he said.

Currie had successful spells in charge of Annagh United and Loughgall before moving to Ards in 2011 and then his hometown club five years later.

"We know the Championship will be a tough league next season, but we have to have our ambitions - we want to stabilise the club and get it back into the Premiership," he added.

"It'll be a massively difficult season with Portadown, Larne and Ballinamallard in our league but I'm hoping to win a few football matches and put a smile on some peoples' faces around the town."