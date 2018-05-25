Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona excited by Anderlecht challenge

Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona has spent three-and-a-half years at Belgian club KV Oostende

Zimbabwe international striker Knowledge Musona says he is excited about the 'new challenge' after sealing a move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Musona, 27, signed a four-year deal with Anderlecht from rivals KV Oostende, where he spent three years.

"It's another journey, a new challenge that I'm ready for," said Musona.

"I would like to thank Oostende for everything, it was a great experience to be a part of the team."

Musona, who had previously played in South Africa, scored 41 goals in 112 games for Oostende.

He made headlines when he moved to German club Hoffenheim in a five-year deal from South African side Kaizer Chiefs in the summer of 2011.

The Warriors captain embarked on loan stints at Augsburg and a return to Kaizer Chiefs before moving to Oostende in January 2015.

He made his international debut in March 2010 and has scored 18 goals in 24 appearances for Zimbabwe.