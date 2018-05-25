Fred: Man Utd & Man City interested - Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder

Fred (centre) was handed a one-year ban by South America's football federation

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred says both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing him.

United have made enquiries for Fred and Shakhtar reportedly rejected City's 50m euros (£43.7m) offer in January.

"There was a possible transfer to City. Shortly after, both clubs - City and United - talked with Shakhtar and with my agents about a possible transfer," said the 25-year-old Brazilian.

"If I am not mistaken, there was news on Thursday of a strong bid by United."

Fred is in Brazil's World Cup squad and is expected to travel to England this weekend as the national side build up to a friendly against Croatia on 3 June.

The former Internacional player added: "I am focused solely on the World Cup. My agents are taking care of this."

Referring to City boss Pep Guardiola and United manager Jose Mourinho, he added: "It's an honour to be on the radar of great European coaches.

"I have a versatility on the pitch and I'm a multi-skilled player able to play in both midfield positions. I believe some coaches need that with their teams."

In December 2015, Fred was given a one-year ban for testing positive for a banned diuretic, which was backdated to June that year when the test was carried out. The suspension only applied to games sanctioned by South American football federation Conmebol.