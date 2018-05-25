Barry Roche: Morecambe goalkeeper signs one-year contract extension

Barry Roche joined Morecambe from Chesterfield on 2008

Morecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche has signed a new one-year contract to take his time at the League Two club into an 11th season.

The 36-year-old, who joined the Shrimps from Chesterfield in 2008, has made almost 450 appearances for the club.

"Not many people stay with a club for more than 10 years and I'm delighted I've been offered a new deal," he said.

Roche is approaching 600 senior career appearances, having made his debut for Nottingham Forest in 2000.