Maidstone United: Defender Jordan Wynter joins from Woking

Woking defender Jordan Wynter is the first summer arrival at Maidstone United's Gallagher Stadium.

National League side Maidstone United have made Woking defender Jordan Wynter their first summer signing.

Wynter, 24, came through the youth ranks at Arsenal before spells with Bristol City and Cheltenham Town.

He made 30 appearances as Woking were relegated from the National League last season and can also play in midfield.

"At 24, he has a lot of experience but there is plenty more to come from him as well," Stones boss Jay Saunders told the club website.

"I like that he gives me options in defence and across the midfield, which you need when running with a relatively small squad."