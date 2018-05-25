Bruno Andrade: Lincoln City sign Boreham Wood striker

Bruno Andrade (right) scored in Boreham Wood's National League play-off final defeat by Tranmere Rovers

Lincoln City have signed striker Bruno Andrade from National League play-off finalists Boreham Wood.

The 24-year-old scored 22 times last season including a goal at Wembley in a 2-1 promotion final defeat by Tranmere.

Andrade has signed a two-year deal with the League Two play-off semi-finalists.

He told the club website: "I dropped down a league to the Conference but I knew my ability would get me back in the Football League and I'm grateful to Lincoln for the opportunity."

The Portugal-born Andrade came through the youth ranks at QPR and was loaned to Aldershot, Wycombe and Stevenage before moving into non-league with Woking and then Boreham Wood.

He added: "It's good to be here, the first impressions are good and that's the main thing. You can see this club is on the up, and I want to be part of it."