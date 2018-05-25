Tranmere Rovers: Scott Davies and Larnell Cole sign new deals with club

Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies
Scott Davies joined Tranmere Rovers in 2015 from Fleetwood Town and has made 149 appearances for the club

Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies has signed a new two-year contract and striker Larnell Cole has signed a new one-year deal at the club.

31-year-old Davies helped Tranmere win promotion to the English Football League earlier this season through the National League play-offs at Wembley.

Cole has made 17 appearances since he joined on a short-term deal in October.

"Scott played a major role in helping us back into the EFL and I'm delighted to keep him," said boss Micky Mellon.

