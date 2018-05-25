Bailey Vose: Colchester United sign Brighton keeper for undisclosed fee

Bailey Vose in action for Brighton Under-23s
Bailey Vose signed a professional deal at Brighton in 2016

Colchester United have signed Brighton goalkeeper Bailey Vose for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old has played for Premier League Brighton's under-23 side and spent last season on loan at non-league Welling and Eastbourne Borough.

The U's first-choice keeper Sam Walker is out of contract this summer and yet to agree a new deal.

Vose is Colchester's second signing since the end of the season, with Harry Pell joining from Cheltenham.

