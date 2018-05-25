Conor Thomas: Cheltenham Town sign former Coventry City midfielder

From the section

Conor Thomas left Swindon for the Indian Super League last year.

League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Conor Thomas from Indian Super League club ATK.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Robins.

He made more than 100 appearances for Coventry City and had a loan spell with Liverpool in 2011, but a hamstring injury halted a proposed switch.

Robins boss Gary Johnson told the club website: "I've been a long-term admirer of Conor. He was unfortunate his move to Liverpool didn't happen."

Thomas, an England Under-17 and Under-18 international, left Coventry in 2016 for Swindon Town before moving to India last summer.