Conor Thomas: Cheltenham Town sign former Coventry City midfielder
League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Conor Thomas from Indian Super League club ATK.
The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Robins.
He made more than 100 appearances for Coventry City and had a loan spell with Liverpool in 2011, but a hamstring injury halted a proposed switch.
Robins boss Gary Johnson told the club website: "I've been a long-term admirer of Conor. He was unfortunate his move to Liverpool didn't happen."
Thomas, an England Under-17 and Under-18 international, left Coventry in 2016 for Swindon Town before moving to India last summer.