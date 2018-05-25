Matty Gillam: Teenage Rochdale striker signs new two-year deal

Rochdale striker Matty Gillam has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Spotland.

The 19-year-old academy graduate scored on his first start in a 2-1 defeat at Charlton last November.

Gillam made 12 appearances for Keith Hill's side as they avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign.

"He knows how to play my way and what's expected of him. I want him to really, really push the boys in pre-season," Hill told the club website.

"It's a good feeling knowing I've made enough of an impact to get myself another deal," Gillam added.