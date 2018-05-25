Bristol Rovers: Defender Daniel Leadbitter signs contract extension
-
- From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers defender Daniel Leadbitter has signed an undisclosed contract extension.
Former Torquay United right-back Leadbitter, 27, missed the second half of last season because of injury.
"I'm going to be ready for the first game of pre-season providing all goes well with my rehab, but I'm very confident I'll be ready," he said.
Leadbitter has made more than 100 league appearances since joining Rovers on a free transfer in July 2014.