Bristol Rovers: Defender Daniel Leadbitter signs contract extension

Bristol Rovers defender Daniel Leadbitter
Injury ruled Daniel Leadbitter out of the second half of Bristol Rovers' season

Bristol Rovers defender Daniel Leadbitter has signed an undisclosed contract extension.

Former Torquay United right-back Leadbitter, 27, missed the second half of last season because of injury.

"I'm going to be ready for the first game of pre-season providing all goes well with my rehab, but I'm very confident I'll be ready," he said.

Leadbitter has made more than 100 league appearances since joining Rovers on a free transfer in July 2014.

