Myles Anderson: Defender joins Hartlepool United from Chester

Myles Anderson has become the first arrival of the summer at Victoria Park.

New Hartlepool United manager Matthew Bates has made Chester defender Myles Anderson his first signing.

The 28-year-old began at Leyton Orient and moved on to Aberdeen and Blackburn before spending three years in Italy.

Anderson returned to England with Barrow in 2016, then joined Torquay and, later, Chester, who were relegated from the National League in April.

He becomes Hartlepool's first signing since Bates was confirmed as manager after a successful caretaker spell.

Details of Anderson's contract have not been disclosed.