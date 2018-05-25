Aldershot Town: Striker Matt McClure signs contract for next season

Aldershot Town striker Matt McClure
Matt McClure scored six goals in 35 appearances for Aldershot last season

Aldershot Town striker Matt McClure has signed a new deal with the National League club.

The 26-year-old has followed seven other out-of-contract players in committing his future to the Shots for next season.

McClure scored six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18, his second season at the club after moving from Dagenham & Redbridge.

McClure also has English Football League experience with Wycombe.

