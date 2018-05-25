Aldershot Town: Striker Matt McClure signs contract for next season

Matt McClure scored six goals in 35 appearances for Aldershot last season

Aldershot Town striker Matt McClure has signed a new deal with the National League club.

The 26-year-old has followed seven other out-of-contract players in committing his future to the Shots for next season.

McClure scored six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18, his second season at the club after moving from Dagenham & Redbridge.

McClure also has English Football League experience with Wycombe.