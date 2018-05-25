Stephan Lichtsteiner: Arsenal hope to sign out-of-contract Juventus defender

Lichtsteiner won Serie A in each of his seven seasons at Juventus

Arsenal hope to sign Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old Switzerland international is out of contract with the Italian champions this summer.

The Gunners view long-term target Lichtsteiner as an option that would add experience and leadership to new head coach Unai Emery's squad.

Lichtsteiner has scored 14 goals in 250 appearances for Juve since signing from Lazio in August 2011.

He won the Serie A titles in each of his seven seasons at the club, as well as four Italian Cups, and is expected to captain Switzerland at next month's World Cup in Russia.

Lichtsteiner would be Emery's first signing since taking charge at Emirates Stadium.