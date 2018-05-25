Glentoran: Coaching reshuffle left in doubt

Leeman, Smyth and McFall will form part of the new management team at Glentoran

The Irish Football Association has put Glentoran on notice that an unqualified manager will not be permitted to engage in 'shadow management' at the club.

Ronnie McFall is to remain in charge of the Glens with ex-players Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman joining his staff.

But the IFA has informed the club that neither Smyth or Leeman can succeed McFall until they obtain the necessary UEFA 'A' coaching licences.

The pair will begin a course next month and could obtain licences by May 2021.

In a statement, the Association says that their Club Licensing Committee continues to monitor the managerial set-ups at all licensed clubs in the Irish League.

"Glentoran FC has been made fully aware that subject to successful completion of UEFA 'A' Licence requirements which Mr. Smyth and Mr. Leeman are scheduled to commence next month," the statement read.

"The earliest that either Mr. Smyth or Mr. Leeman would be eligible to commence the UEFA Pro Licence with the Irish Football Association would be May 2021 as they would not have concluded their UEFA 'A' Licence course before the commencement of the next IFA UEFA Pro Licence course in May 2019."

Smyth and Leeman have both agreed three-year contracts with the Premiership side as part of an extensive overhaul of the club's coaching structures.

Smyth, the former H&W Welders manager, has been named as joint assistant manager alongside Kieran Harding, who will take responsibility for first team coaching.

Leeman has been appointed to help develop the club's underage players and provide a pathway for them to get experience with the senior team.