Brighton: Striker Florin Andone to join from Deportivo on five-year deal

Andone (left) tackles Barcelona's Lionel Messi during a La Liga match

Brighton have agreed to sign Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old Romania international will join the club on 8 June for an undisclosed fee.

Andone scored 18 goals in 69 appearances during a two-year spell with the Spanish club.

"He is a player that we have tracked for some time, and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options," said Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.

"He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level. I am looking forward to working with him next season."

Andone joined Deportivo - who were relegated from La Liga last season - in 2016 after spending two years at Cordoba.

He has won 21 caps for Romania, including three appearances at Euro 2016.