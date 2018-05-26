Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Alex McLeish, Scotland, Hibernian, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard eyes a move for released West Ham defender James Collins after the Ibrox club miss out on Martin Skrtel. (Sun)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell hails the club's "strongest-ever" financial state to cope with the possibility of losing out on Champions League income. (Daily Mail)

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is closing in on a £1m permanent switch to Midtjylland after a successful loan spell with the Danish champions. (Daily Express, print edition)

Departing St Mirren manager Jack Ross is ready to pay close to £1m to take midfielder Kyle Magennis with him to Sunderland. (Daily Express)

Could St Mirren midfielder Kyle Magennis follow Jack Ross to Sunderland?

Rangers' decision to cut Celtic's ticket allocation for Ibrox derbies is justified as it will generate money for new manager Steven Gerrard, says former club skipper Barry Ferguson.(Daily Record)

Police Scotland admit the "dynamic" of policing and stewarding the Old Firm game is set to change on the back of Celtic and Rangers' ticket spat.(Herald)

The Rangers board have put Scottish football back years with "farcical" away tickets decision, says ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton.(Daily Record)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish calls on Fifa to change the rules over club call-offs which has decimated his squad for the games against Peru and Mexico. (Daily Record)

Manager Alex McLeish wants Scotland to be the star of the show at the World Cup in 2022 rather than a warm-up act. (Sun)

Hibs full-back Lewis Stevenson admits he thought his Scotland call was a wind-up as he hopes for international debut on the tour to Peru and Mexico. (Sun)

Celtic coach John Kennedy is the shock name among favourites to become St Mirren manager - with ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson the frontrunner. (Sun)

Hibs' teenage defender Ryan Porteous is hoping to make an impact at Easter Road after he and team-mate Fraser Murray teamed up with tennis star Andy Murray's management agency. (Sun)

Ryan Porteous captained Hibs' development team to a league and cup double this season

Hibs will be without Steven Whittaker for the opening Premiership match of next season thanks to a booking picked up in the fifth minute of added-on time in their final match of this term against Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell is delighted to keep "Premiership-standard" goalkeeper Scott Fox. (Press & Journal)

"I'll be remembered forever as the guy who was sent home from Argentina, not as the only Scot to score two goals in a European final," says Willie Johnston, reflecting on his failed drug test at the 1978 World Cup. (Scotsman)