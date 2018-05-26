BBC Sport - Auchinleck Talbot meet Hurlford United in Junior Cup final

Ayrshire rivals vie for Junior Cup

Auchinleck Talbot have won the Scottish Junior Cup a record 11 times, while Hurlford United have lifted the trophy once before.

The West Super League sides meet at Rugby Park on Sunday, with BBC Alba providing live coverage (16:10 BST kick off).

An Ayrshire club will win the cup for a sixth successive season, with the past five champions: Auchinleck (2013), Hurlford (2014), Auchinleck (2015), Beith (2016) & Glenafton (2017).

The winners will qualify to play in next season's Scottish Cup.

