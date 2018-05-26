Irish Premiership: McMenamin and McNulty sign for Cliftonville

From the section

Conor McMenamin in action for Warrenpoint against Cliftonville in February 2018

Cliftonville have announced the signings of Warrenpoint Town midfielder Conor McMenamin and defender Darren McNulty from Carrick Rangers.

Versatile McMenamin, 22, previously had spells with Linfield and Glentoran while 27-year-old McNulty played for Limavady, Coleraine and Finn Harps.

Winger Ross Lavery, 22, meanwhile has extended his contract at Solitude.

Lavery has scored nine goals in 57 appearances since making his Cliftonville debut in April 2016.

Three players are leaving the north Belfast Irish Premiership club - Jason Mooney, Gary Donnelly and Daniel Reynolds.

Losing Irish Cup finalists Cliftonville finished fifth in the Premiership table last season and qualified for the Europa League by beating Glentoran 3-2 in a play-off at Solitude.