Champions League: How social media reacted to the Real Madrid v Liverpool final
Gareth Bale's outstanding overheard kick, Loris Karius' shocking mistakes, and that devastating Mohamed Salah injury - it was an unforgettable Champions League final for a number of reasons.
Real Madrid showed Liverpool what they do best as they denied the Reds a sixth Champions League trophy, with goals from Karim Benzema and a memorable double from Gareth Bale giving the Spanish giants their third title in a row and 13th in all.
The match featured its fair share of talking points - none more so than that Bale goal.
Here's how the world of sport reacted to the back-to-back-to-back winners on social media.
Gareth Bale's unstoppable overhead kick gave Real Madrid a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute - and the internet reacted exactly as you would expect...
Liverpool fans were understandably gutted by the result, with sports stars and fans giving each other a collective hug following a draining final...
Loris Karius produced not one, but two goalkeeping errors with disastrous results, which caused a few tongue-in-cheek tweets and at least some sympathetic ones...
But the goalkeeper did receive some well-wishes, despite his less-than-perfect performance...
Perhaps Jermaine Jenas' tweet sums up the night...