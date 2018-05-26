Champions League final: Gareth Bale unhappy after being named as substitute

Gareth Bale scored his first goal against Liverpool 122 seconds after replacing Isco

Gareth Bale says he will have talks with his agent this summer about his Real Madrid future after being named as a substitute in the Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Bale, 28, scored two goals as Real won 3-1 in Kiev to be crowned champions of Europe for a record 13th time.

However, Bale said he was disappointed not to have started the final.

"I need to be playing week in, week out, and that's not happened this season," Bale told BT Sport.

Wales forward Bale scored a stunning overhead volley after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Karim Benzema's opener, which was gifted by a terrible mistake from Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

Bale scored the third goal after another error by Karius.

The former Southampton and Tottenham player has won four Champions League winners medals since moving to Spain's capital for a then world record £85.3m in 2013.

Bale has a lucrative contract that runs until 2022 but has been linked recently with a move to German champions Bayern Munich and there have also been reports of a return to England with Manchester United.

"I had an injury five, six weeks into the season but I've been fit ever since," added Bale.

"I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it.

"Obviously I was very disappointed not to start the game, I have deserved it but the manager makes the decisions."

On Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool, Bale said: "It is a team game but when you are a substitute, it is a game of more than 11 players. I made an impact.

"We know what we have achieved and how good we have been.

"The league was disappointing but we have won the Champions League and it turns out to be a great season."