Champions League final: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah suffers suspected dislocated shoulder

Mohamed Salah scored two goals against Roma in the Champions League semi-final

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was forced out of the Champions League final against Real Madrid after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Forward Salah, who has scored 44 goals for the club this season, was hurt after being pulled down by Real captain Sergio Ramos in the 26th minute.

The Egypt international tried to carry on but broke down in tears and was replaced by Adam Lallana at 0-0.

Salah is due to represent his country at the World Cup this summer.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first season at Anfield after joining from Roma for £34m last June.

Salah was leading scorer in the Premier League with 32 goals as Jurgen Klopp's side finished fourth in the table - the record for most goals in a 38-game season.

Liverpool had nine shots with Salah on the pitch in Kiev and none in the remainder of the first half after he was subbed off.

Real Madrid were also forced to make an early substitution after defender Dani Carvajal seemed to hurt himself while trying a backheel.

The Spaniard was also in tears as he left the pitch to be replaced by Nacho.

Mohamed Salah won the Premier League's Player of the Season award

'Egypt in tears over Salah'

Analysis: Egyptian football journalist Marwan Ahmed to BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme

Honestly, I think it's a nightmare. There are no words to describe it. There was a minute of silence after we'd seen Salah go down and then when he went down the second time, we knew it wasn't good and that he would leave the pitch.

No Egyptian wanted to see that happen, we've never had an Egyptian in the Champions League final. It's really sad - I can't find the exact words to describe it. Some people were in tears.

I hope it won't affect his World Cup chances. He's the greatest player in Egypt's history, we haven't reached the World Cup for 28 years and we're just too close for all of our dreams to be shattered.