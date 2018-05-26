Gareth Bale scored two goals - one a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win the Champions League for the third year in a row.

A bizarre Loris Karius mistake allowed Karim Benzema to score the opener.

But Liverpool, who lost Mohamed Salah to a shoulder injury in the first half, equalised through Sadio Mane.

Bale restored Real's lead by connecting superbly with Marcelo's defected cross, before his fierce strike squirmed through Karius' hands for the third.