Champions League: How the Real Madrid players celebrated

It was a night they won't forget.

Tears, errors and overhead kicks provided an exhilarating Champions League final, which saw Real Madrid crowned champions for the third successive season and 13th time overall.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's woes begin when main man Mohamed Salah was reduced to tears after a devastating shoulder injury in the first half.

At full time both sets of players had, understandably, a contrasting sets of emotions, here's how Real and their fans celebrated victory:

Delight and despair summed up at the final whistle

Full-back Marcelo gave the trophy a big kiss as the other players watched on

Real fans gathered in Cibeles Square, Madrid to celebrate

Captain Sergio Ramos came off the plane holding the trophy when the team arrived back in Madrid on Sunday

Meanwhile, it was an unhappy homecoming for Mohamed Salah and the other Liverpool players at John Lennon airport...

...as well as for the Liverpool fans

What the Spanish papers said: